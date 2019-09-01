Hampton Roads has had its fair share of milder days so far this winter.

For many people, that’s quite alright, but we can’t forget what the area was going through this time last year.

The low was 29 degrees on January 9, and the region was on the heels of its first major snowstorm of the year.

Then the temperatures stayed low --- for weeks.

But, as is the case most of the time, it could always be worse.

Look back decades to the east coast’s “Big Freeze” of 1976-1977.

It was a freeze so severe that parts of the Chesapeake Bay froze. Areas on the Eastern Shore of Maryland saw ice a foot thick, and the entire coast dealt with some of the coldest conditions in more than 50 years.

Here, closer to home, the Surry Nuclear Power Plant was forced to close because ice clogged its water intake.

The low temperature for the month of January dropped down to six degrees one day in Norfolk, and the entire month hovered around 20 to 30 degrees.

It’s a reminder that even last year’s brutal winter deserves perspective.