Chesapeake woman wins $5 million Virginia Lottery prize

Eunice Sample, a retired educator, is the first top prize winner in the $173 Million Extravaganza, which means two top prizes remain unclaimed.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake woman walked into a 7-Eleven and bought a $173 Million Extravaganza ticket. She walked out with a $5 million win.

Eunice Sample, a retired educator, is the first top prize winner in the $173 Million Extravaganza, which means two top prizes remain unclaimed.

The game features prizes ranging from $30 to $5 million. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 2,529,600, the Virginia Lottery said, while the chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.08.

Sample bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven at 907 Great Bridge Boulevard, which will get a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

“I was so stunned, I don’t know what I did,” she told officials with the Virginia Lottery.

Sample had two options for taking the money: the full $5 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes. She chose the latter.