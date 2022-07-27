x
Lottery

$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Virginia Beach; jackpot grows to over $1 billion

The Virginia Lottery said there were four tickets sold in Virginia that each won $10,000. One of the winning tickets was sold at a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — No one won Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot, but somebody who bought a lottery ticket in Virginia Beach is waking up $10,000 richer.

The Virginia Lottery said there were four tickets sold in Virginia that each won $10,000.  The Virginia Beach winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 2256 Red Tide Road.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15. Nine tickets across the country matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball for at least a $1 million prize, but nobody matched all six.

The other three $10,000 winning tickets in Virginia were sold at:

  • Giant Food, 10346 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania
  • 7-Eleven, 13821 Heathcote Blvd. in Gainesville
  • Ashley’s Market, 6445 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton

With no tickets matching all six winning numbers, the estimated jackpot for the Friday, July 29 drawing has grown to $1.025 billion!

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. and the odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24, with prizes beginning at $2 and increasing all the way to the jackpot.

In Mega Millions' 20-year history there have only ever been two other billion-dollar jackpots. The world record for a jackpot remains $1.586 billion, which was a Powerball prize awarded in 2016. 

