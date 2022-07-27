$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Virginia Beach; jackpot grows to over $1 billion

The Virginia Lottery said there were four tickets sold in Virginia that each won $10,000. One of the winning tickets was sold at a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — No one won Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot, but somebody who bought a lottery ticket in Virginia Beach is waking up $10,000 richer.

The Virginia Lottery said there were four tickets sold in Virginia that each won $10,000. The Virginia Beach winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 2256 Red Tide Road.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15. Nine tickets across the country matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball for at least a $1 million prize, but nobody matched all six.

The other three $10,000 winning tickets in Virginia were sold at:

Giant Food, 10346 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

7-Eleven, 13821 Heathcote Blvd. in Gainesville

Ashley’s Market, 6445 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton

With no tickets matching all six winning numbers, the estimated jackpot for the Friday, July 29 drawing has grown to $1.025 billion!

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. and the odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24, with prizes beginning at $2 and increasing all the way to the jackpot.