Mega Millions ticket sales made over $30 million for K-12 education in Virginia

Ticket sales from the Virginia Lottery go back to the community by providing funding for K-12 public schools across the state.
Credit: MargJohnsonVA - stock.adobe.com

NORFOLK, Va. — The largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Tuesday night's drawing, but the jackpot winner isn't the only one who has a reason to celebrate.

Sales from the record-breaking jackpot were remarkable for Virginians. The Virginia Lottery estimates $31.1 million were generated from Mega Millions ticket sales statewide. State law requires that profits from these ticket sales in the state go to K-12 education in the Commonwealth.

But it's more than just Mega Millions: All Virginia Lottery profits give back to the community through education. Last year the Lottery raised more than $779 million, which made up approximately 10% of Virginia's total educational budget.

This support began in 1999 when an amendment was made to the state budget to use lottery funding solely for educational purposes. Since then, over $11 billion have gone back to K-12 public schools. 

