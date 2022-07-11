x
Lottery

Over $1.6M worth of Powerball tickets sold in Virginia so far Monday

The estimated jackpot in Monday night's drawing is a record $1.9 billion.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Lottery has sold over $1.6 million worth of Powerball tickets during the morning hours of Monday, the agency announced.

Monday's ticket sales so far have added up to $1,669,509, just by 11 a.m.

The lottery agency is expecting 13,000 tickets to be sold each minute during peak times of the day, 5 to 7 p.m. ahead of Monday night's drawing.

The estimated jackpot is a record $1.9 billion or a $929 million cash prize.

By law, the profit from every Powerball ticket sold in Virginia benefits the state's K-12 public education.

RELATED: Will the Powerball winner really get $1.9 billion?

There were no big winners over the weekend, but tickets bought in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $150,000 in Saturday's drawing. 

Three Virginia tickets each won $150,000 Saturday. They were bought at:

Four other Virginia tickets won $50,000 per ticket. They were bought at:

    • Stone Road Sunoco, 14709 Lee Highway, Centreville
    • Quik-e Foods, 100 North Main Street, Amherst
    • 7-Eleven, 10485 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax
    • Wawa, 1579 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach

