The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to swell, now to a combined $2.22 billion after no winning tickets were announced from last week's drawings.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a staggering $1.6 billion — a new world record — and the Powerball jackpot of $620 million is no small prize either.

Although winners of either jackpot won't take home those giant sums, they can opt for a cash prize of $904 million for Mega Millions or $354.3 million for Powerball.

The most recent winning numbers

Last Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers were 15-23-53-65-70, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 2x.

The winning numbers for Powerball on Saturday were 16-54-57-62-69, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.

When are the next drawings?

The next string of winning numbers for Mega Millions will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 11 p.m. The Powerball drawing will be announced the following day, on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 10:59 p.m. EST.

You can watch the lottery drawings beginning at 13News Now at 11.

Where can I buy a ticket?

Tickets for Mega Millions and Powerball can be purchased in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Those living in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada or Utah will have to travel out-of-state to press their luck in this week's lottery.

Most grocery stores, gas stations and convenience marts in participating states sell lottery tickets for a couple bucks. Tickets can be purchased as late as a few hours before the drawing, depending on the area.

The odds of winning either lottery are slim, though. For the Mega Millions jackpot, it's 1 in 302,575,350. For the Powerball jackpot, it's 1 in 292,201,338.

