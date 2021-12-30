13News Now Vault: Big lottery winners of the past

With the Powerball jackpot skyrocketing to half of a billion dollars, we wanted to look back at some of our lucky local winners

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — We can only imagine what it feels like to hit it big and become a millionaire overnight.

Lotto buzz is heating up again as the Powerball jackpot has now climbed to $500 million. There were no winners after Wednesday night’s draw, but it will eventually happen, just as it has many times before.

Will luck be on your side?

It was for Addison Matthews of Onancock in 2016. He won $5 million on a scratcher ticket.

“Just happened to come over visit my son in Virginia Beach,” said Matthews in 2016. “Decided to get a scratch-off and got lucky."

Luck was also on Marie Holmes’ side the year before in North Carolina. The single mother working five jobs to support her kids hit a humongous $564 million Powerball, splitting the winnings with three others. She took home $188 million.

“This is going to make a huge difference for them,” said Holmes in 2015. “They’re going to be able to live a comfortable life without struggling.”

Zatera and Calvin Spencer had plenty of luck in 2014. In March of that year, they won $1 million from Powerball. Then, later that month they won another $50,000 on the Pick 4.

The very next day, Calvin bought a scratcher ticket and won $1 million again!

Zatera told us on Facebook Thursday that after a lot of media attention over the past decade, their lives are finally back to normal.

Who knows, you could be next!