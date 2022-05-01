The 'luckiest' Powerball numbers in the last seven years

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Two people will share the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history after hitting all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball was 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2x. The jackpot was worth $632.6 million. That's a cash payout of close to $225 million for each winner.
Just for fun, we wanted to take a look at some of the "luckiest" numbers in Powerball's recent history. These statistics are from the last seven years as of Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Most common main numbers
According to lottonumbers.com, the following main numbers have been drawn the most between 2015 and 2022. (Note: These are the white balls.)
- 32: Drawn 66 times
- 23: Drawn 64 times
- 61: Drawn 64 times
- 53: Drawn 61 times
- 21: Drawn 59 times
- 63: Drawn 58 times
- 59: Drawn 57 times
- 69: Drawn 57 times
- 64: Drawn 56 times
- 20: Drawn 56 times
Most common red ball numbers
These numbers had the most draws for the RED Powerball in the last seven years:
- 24: Drawn 39 times
- 18: Drawn 34 times
- 21: Drawn 33 times
- 4: Drawn 30 times
- 19: Drawn 29 times
- 3: Drawn 29 times
- 8: Drawn 28 times
- 10: Drawn 27 times
- 6: Drawn 27 times
- 13: Drawn 27 times
The loneliest number
The number that's been drawn the least in the last seven years? That would be 34. It's only been drawn 36 times since 2015. Its most recent appearance was in the Dec. 20, 2021 drawing.
We make a great pair!
Since two is better than one, we'll look at Powerball's most common pairs for main numbers in the last seven years.
- 32 and 58 -- drawn 10 times
- 8 and 27 -- drawn 10 times
- 10 and 63 -- drawn 9 times
- 54 and 69 -- drawn 9 times
- 40 and 50 -- drawn 9 times
More ways to win
You don't have to hit all six numbers to be a winner. Here's a look at the different combinations you can have to win something on your Powerball ticket.
So, you're saying there's a chance?
A really, really, really, REALLY slim one. At a minimum, you can win $4 if you pick either the red ball OR the red ball and one white ball.
However, even then, the odds aren't in your favor. It is the lottery, after all.
Check out the odds for all the ways to match:
Powerball's 10 largest jackpots
1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Prize shared by winners in CA, FL, TN)
2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 (WI)
3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 (MA)
4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 (MD)
5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 (CA)
6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 (IA, NY)
7. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 (CA, WI)
8. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 (FL)
9. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 (AZ, MO)
10. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 (NC, PR, TX)