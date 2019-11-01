SUFFOLK, Va. — "We didn't sleep at all last night!"

After Wesley Odom watched as his ticket matched the first five numbers in the Dec. 29 Powerball drawing, he was so excited he couldn't sleep.

Missing the Powerball number meant he didn't win the jackpot, but matching the first five numbers still came with a million dollar payday.

Odom, a retiree, has no immediate plans for his winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at College Drive Exxon located at 339 North College Drive in Franklin. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers in the Dec. 29 drawing were 12-42-51-53-62 and the Powerball number was 25. He used Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select his numbers.

