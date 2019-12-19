BOISE, Idaho — An update on another outpouring of generosity in the Treasure Valley.



Kids in the Boise School District will return from winter break with zero lunch debt.



Earlier this month, lunch debts in the district totaled about $33,000. That was about the time we reported that an anonymous donor came forward to cover debts at two schools. It spiraled from there.

By last Friday, the district had received $15,000 in donations to pay down debts at 28 schools.



Thursday afternoon, district spokesman Dan Hollar called KTVB to say that another anonymous donor has just given $18,000 to pay off the remaining lunch debts.