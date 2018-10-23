NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The MacArthur Center will have ice skating this winter for its 14th season.

The cool date night, family-fun outing is located at a 7,200-square-foot outdoor ice rink at the corner of Monticello Avenue and Freemason Street.

Ice skating kicks off November 17, 2018, and goes until January 14, 2019. Times and dates the rink is open varies.

Throughout the season, the public can enjoy skating sessions, ice hockey clinics, figure skating exhibitions, and more. Anyone interested in learning how to skate, or feeling a bit rusty can sign up for private lessons.

Regular admission for skating is $7, and skate rentals are $8. All prices include tax.

