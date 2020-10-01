TAMPA, Fla. — Law enforcement members are responding to MacDill Air Force Base after reports of an active shooter.

MacDill confirmed the base in Tampa is on lockdown.

No further information was immediately available. Traffic is at a standstill on numerous roads around the base near downtown Tampa.

MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

The base was originally known as Southeast Air Base, Tampa, and was later named MacDill Field for Colonel Leslie MacDill. It became MacDill Air Force Base with the establishment of the Air Force in 1947.

MacDill is also home to the 6th Air Refueling Wing.

Today, the base employs more than 15,000 military personnel. A large number of military members and their families also live on base in military housing.

This is a developing story.

