Truckin' along: Major road construction project in Chesapeake getting closer to completion

VDOT leaders said the project started in late 2020 and is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 3, 2021.

A major road construction project is underway near Greenbrier in Chesapeake which will make it an easier and quicker commute for drivers.

“What we are doing is we are converting the existing HOV lanes into express lanes,” explained VDOT Senior Communications Specialist Nina Ullrich.

VDOT crews are working on a project called the Greenbrier Area of the Chesapeake Segment. The project, which costs $19.2 million, started in late 2020 and spans about eight miles.

“This particular segment goes from the I-264 interchange to the 464 interchanges,” Ullrich said.

The project is part of a bigger plan called the Hampton Roads Express Lanes Network. Ullrich said the goal is to add express lanes on I-64 for a safer commute for drivers.

“The network is going to include almost 50 miles between Jefferson Avenue on the Peninsula to Bowers Hill in Suffolk,” she said.

Crews are currently completing underground electrical work, installing concrete pads for generator sites and adding guardrails that will support the new tolling equipment as part of the express lanes.

“It’s really going to help drivers, not only drive through the corridor with a more reliable drive time but with a lot of limited congestion. Solo drivers will be able to go through the general-purpose lanes. Other folks that are wanting to use the express lanes will be able to do that," Ullrich said.

VDOT crews hope to finish the Greenbrier Area of the Chesapeake Segment by the end of 2022.