KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering his wife may be released from jail after the judge says prosecutors didn't file a murder charge against him on time, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.
Christopher Otero-Rivera, 32, was arrested on murder charges, after investigators say Nicole Montalvo's dismembered body was found on the property where Rivera lived with his parents.
Otero-Rivera was being held without bond for violating probation and a separate violation of a domestic injunction charge, according to the Osceola County Corrections website.
The judge said, however, the state failed to file the charging documents for the murder charges before the deadline.
According to WKMG, the judge said “The state having not filed the charging document within the time period provided by the rules of criminal procedure ... the court has no option under law but to release the defendant on his own recognizance as to this case."
WKMG also reports Otero-Rivera's father and mother have been charged in the wife's murder as well.
The state attorney's office said prosecutors have 21 days to file charges and are given a maximum of 180 days. Otero-Rivera's attorney has asked the judge to free him since he has not been officially charged with the 21 days, which is required by law.
RELATED: Forgotten African American graves could be buried at MacDill Air Force Base
RELATED: Police: Knife-wielding man shot by officer in St. Petersburg
What other people are reading right now:
- Sheriff: 137 pounds of meth, 5 kilos of heroin seized in Polk County drug bust
- Police: Child playing with Nerf gun shot by drunk man with real gun
- 'Nice try you creep': Skeptical woman gets selfie from officer to prove his identity
- Pasco Co. man accused of attacking woman with hatchet and hammer in meth-fueled rage
- Women accused of stealing elderly lady's credit cards, smiling on $5K shopping spree
- 12 Christmas light displays to see around Tampa Bay this holiday season
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter