SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Suffolk Police arrested a man following a report of an attempted kidnapping Sunday night.

Emergency Communication was contacted around 9:50 p.m., a person reported that two men tried to abduct a woman in the 1800 block of Lakeside Drive. Officers responded to the scene and spoke with the victim.

According to the victim, the suspect drove up in a vehicle, and he tried to pull her into the vehicle. The woman was able to break free and run toward her home.

Officers located the suspected and arrested 42-year-old Jacob Michael Freiburger. He was charged with abduction and kidnapping.

No further information has been released at this time.

