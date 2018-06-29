HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a residential burglary that took place on Thursday.

On June 28, police were called around 6:30 p..m. to a burglary in progress at the 1st block of Maume Circle. After investigating, officials learned suspects forced his way into a home and ran after they saw the homeowner inside.

One person, 20-year-old Jokwar Jones was arrested on Friday in connection with the burglary. Police have not released the descriptions of the other suspects involved.

Jones has been charged with one count of Burglary and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

