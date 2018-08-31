CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Chesapeake Fire Marshals have arrested and charged a man with two counts of communicating a threat to bomb a building.

Robert Candrilli, 38, was arrested after he threatened to bomb the Chesapeake Circuit Courts on August 24. The threats resulted in the evacuation of the courts until officers were able to deem the threat not credible.

Candrilli is being held without bond at the Chesapeake City Jail.

