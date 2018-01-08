CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man they said attempted to run over an officer at a Charlotte airport parking deck Tuesday night.

CMPD responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the business valet parking deck on Wilkinson Boulevard at Charlotte Douglas International Airport around 9:30 p.m. An employee told dispatchers that the driver of the vehicle followed another car into the lot and they were concerned about a possible vehicle break-in.

When police arrived, they spotted the suspect vehicle and CMPD Officer Xeng Lor attempted to approach the vehicle. According to CMPD, when Lor approached the vehicle, the suspect drove toward him. Fearing he may be run over, Lor fired his service weapon and the suspect sped away from the scene.

A little later, the suspect, identified as Xyavier Calliste, 20, showed up at a Charlotte hospital with two gunshot wounds, police said. Once released from the hospital, Calliste will be charged with first-degree trespassing and assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer. He also has several outstanding warrants from South Carolina.

Lor has been placed on administrative leave while CMPD conducts an internal investigation of the shooting to determine if department protocol was followed.

