Man falls through floor into well in old Connecticut house

Police said the man was treading water for nearly 25 minutes before he was saved but didn’t appear harmed. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

GUILFORD, Conn. — A man fell through the floor and into a forgotten well inside a Connecticut home, according to police.

Authorities said the Guilford Fire Department rescued the man, who suffered minor injuries, on Sunday.

Police said the man fell down the well, which was about 20 feet to 30 feet deep, while he was helping a friend move in.

“Yup you read that correctly! The house was built in 1843 and this well was most likely outside at the time. There was a renovation and addition in 1981,” police wrote on Facebook. “At some point this well was covered with simple wood flooring and no sub-floor or well cap.”

Police said the man splashed into “extremely cold water” that was well above his head.

“Initially, the fire department received a 911 call for a fall victim... but this was no ordinary fall and luckily Guilford Fire is no ordinary agency!” police wrote.

Police said he was treading water for nearly 25 minutes before he was saved but didn’t appear harmed. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“It is important to note that some of these older, historical homes may have hazards that were not upgraded by current code,” police said. “This situation could have ended with a fatality but due to the extreme professionalism and capabilities of Guilford Fire Department, everyone went home safely tonight.”