NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a bomb threat that was reported at The Main in downtown Norfolk Tuesday morning.

Authorities took one man into custody, but the bomb squad still checking the hotel out of precaution. Officials did not evacuate the hotel, but they're asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

Around 11 a.m., police said the 100 block of E. Main Street was reopened to normal traffic flow. Norfolk Police Department said it was in the final stages of checking the hotel.

Around 11:45 a.m., the all-clear was given at the hotel.

No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story.