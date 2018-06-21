NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station on Thursday in a surgical mask.
Around 1:30 p.m. police received a call of a panic alarm at the Shell Station located at the 10900 block of Warwick Boulevard. According to the store clerk, the suspect entered the store with a surgical mask and a gun.
The offender brandished the firearm at the clerk. The suspect was able to get away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to police, the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants. Police are still investigating the incident.
Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.