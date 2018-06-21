NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station on Thursday in a surgical mask.

Around 1:30 p.m. police received a call of a panic alarm at the Shell Station located at the 10900 block of Warwick Boulevard. According to the store clerk, the suspect entered the store with a surgical mask and a gun.

The offender brandished the firearm at the clerk. The suspect was able to get away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants. Police are still investigating the incident.

Last week, the Shell located in the 10900 block of Warwick Blvd was robbed. If you recognize the man in this video or know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line (1-888-LOCK-U-UP), submit a tip at https://t.co/DrjoRps4wf or by using the P3Tips app pic.twitter.com/3yTHieAurp — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) June 25, 2018

