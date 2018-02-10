VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Beach Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that injured one Monday evening.

Emergency Communications received a 911 call about a firearms violation around 7:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Hope Avenue. Responding officers canvassed the area and found the crime scene.

A man was found in the area suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any current suspect information, but officials are still investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

