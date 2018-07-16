NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities successfully rescued and detained a man who jumped off the Willoughby Bay Bridge right after crashing his vehicle on I-64 Saturday.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 12:45 a.m. to check out a single-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of I-64 at the Willoughby Bay Bridge.

Investigators learned that a 2003 BMW was speeding down the highway, ran off the road and struck the side wall of the bridge.

The driver then left the car and jumped off the bridge, leaving a female passenger who suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Norfolk Marine Police and Coast Guard officials were notified. The male driver was rescued, detained, then taken to Norfolk General Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and charges are pending.

