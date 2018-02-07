GASTONIA, N.C. -- A Gaston County man pleaded guilty Monday to firing his gun into another car on I-85, almost striking an infant girl.



Belmont Police arrested Jonathan Williams a few days after the road rage shooting, which happened on I-85 north right before Exit 26 for downtown Belmont back in October 2017.



In court Monday morning, Williams said he fired his gun because he was running late to a psychiatrist appointment.

He claimed as his girlfriend was driving him, an SUV boxed them in between some tractor trailers.



"I was late. There was a lot of pressure," Williams said. "I panicked and was scared, to be honest."



He said he pulled out his gun and fired a single shot into the vehicle.

No one inside the other vehicle was injured.



As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Williams pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

In exchange for a minimum two and a half year prison sentence, he'll receive 30 months of supervised probation, the first six of which will involve intensive supervision, and he must continue his mental health treatment.

"Honestly, I just want to sincerely apologize to the victim on everything that happened," Williams said.

