Man sentenced for marijuana DUI after boy, 5, died in crash

Datron L. Pierce has been sentenced to a year of work release for driving under the influence of marijuana during a crash that killed a 5-year-old boy.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man has been sentenced to a year of work release for driving under the influence of marijuana during a crash that killed his then-girlfriend’s 5-year-old son.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on Tuesday that Datron L. Pierce pleaded no contest to a DUI charge in Chesterfield County.

Prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to try Pierce on a manslaughter count. They had no witnesses who could reinforce Pierce’s level of impairment.