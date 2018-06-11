PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating a serious shooting in Portsmouth on Monday.

Emergency Communications received the 911 call at 10:07 p.m. The shooting took place in the 3800 block of Sugar Creek Cir.

On the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

