NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man has serious injuries after being shot in Norfolk on Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 1000 block of Mahone Avenue. Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 7:45 p.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information about this incident they are asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC