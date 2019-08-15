WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man was shot by a Prince William County officer after his wife called police and said he was armed with a screwdriver.

When police arrived to the couple's home in the 4300 block of Flodden Court in Woodbridge around 6:15 a.m., they found the caller outside on the lawn.

She told police her husband was also armed with a knife and BB gun. As she was speaking to police, her husband began to approach with the weapons in his hand.

Police told him not to move forward, but he did.

An officer shot the 54-year-old in the upper body. Officials said he is seriously injured and has been taken to a local hospital.

The involved officer has been placed on a routine paid leave while the investigation continues.

Prince William County police shot a man after his wife called her

No further details were immediately available.

RELATED: Philadelphia gunman surrenders after wounding 6 officers

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WUSA9

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute.