VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Beach police identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting as 43-year-old Michael James Murphy of Norfolk.

Back in 2017, Murphy pleaded guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer and other charges.

Around 138 am Tuesday at the Mayflower Apartments off 34th Street officers called to the scene for a domestic assault.

Police said Murphy attacked a woman with a metal object inside the apartment complex before running off. Officers said he then crossed Pacific Avenue.

Officers found Murphy in the 300 block of 35th Street. According to the department's spokesperson, officers gave orders to drop the weapon, but Murphy refused and instead pointed his gun at the officers.

At that time police said one officer responded by shooting the suspect and killing him.

On Wednesday, 13News Now uncovered court documents that show Murphy had assaulted an officer before. According to court documents, in 2017 Murphy pleaded guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer, eluding police, DUI and driving on a suspended license. These charges stem from an incident in 2016 in Virginia Beach.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

In 2015, a protective order was filed against Murphy by Virginia Beach resident Kimberly Ellis. Ellis told 13News Now that she filed for the protective order because she fears for her family’s life.

“He had threatened to burn my house down. He had threatened my daughter’s life. It was very tumultuous. He beat her,” said Ellis.

Ellis said Murphy was married to her daughter. In a protective order here’s how she described Murphy:

“Physical abuse towards my daughter. He has threatened to kill my entire family if my daughter ever told of the abuse. He has hit my daughter with a gun and put it in her mouth. Michael claims he is going to either burn down my home with my family inside or shoot me in front of my family, then shoot them.”

Michael James Murphy Court Documents by 13News Now on Scribd

Ellis said because of her violent past history with Murphy, she was not surprised by the way he died.

“I guess I was shocked that he’s dead. But I guess that is characteristic of him to beat a woman and point a gun at a police officer,” said Ellis.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC