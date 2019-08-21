PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives are investigating after an early-morning shooting injured a man in Portsmouth.

The call came in at 1:48 a.m. at the intersection of Green Street and London Boulevard.

The man was shot in the upper body. His condition was not immediately available.

A car had crashed into a nearby pole, although police haven't said how, or if, the two incidents are linked.

