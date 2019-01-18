CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The man Chesapeake police were searching for in connection with a shooting Friday morning is now in custody, officials said.

The man is accused of shooting a woman after a "verbal altercation."

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The man was located in an auto repair facility near Vicker Avenue and Narrow Street, Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Officer Leo Kosinski said.

After a brief stand, he surrendered to police, Kosinski said.

Police found the woman in the 1100 block of Commerce Avenue at 2:21 a.m.

Kosinski said there was a second scene on Hudson Street that was connected to the shooting.

He said the second scene is possibly where the woman was shot.

Police said the woman was in a car nearby when she got into a "verbal altercation" with the man.

Officers said he fired a handgun at her, hitting the woman once.

He was described as a black male in his 40s wearing a heavy blue coat and driving a small silver pick-up truck.

He is in custody and being questioned by detectives.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

