NEW ORLEANS — A man who killed his ex-wife with an axe in Chalmette was sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder Monday.

Mark Owens, 57, was convicted of second-degree murder for the killing of 48-year-old Kimberly Owens outside her mother's home.

On the morning of Sept. 27, 2017, Kimberly Owens was leaving her mother's home in the 3100 block of Palmetto street when Mark Owens emerged from under the house and attacked her with an ax.

Investigators said Owens then tried to kill his former mother-in-law, who watched in horror as her daughter died in front of her. During an initial court appearance, Owens made a joint plea in May of 2018 of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

But after changing his plea to guilty Monday, he was immediately sentenced, prosecutors said.

“I’m pleased with the conviction and life sentence," District Attorney Perry NicosiaIt said. "It allows the family to move forward without having to relive this horrible crime at trial.”

Kimberly Owens' mother and sister made victim impact statements prior to the formal sentencing.

According to a report by the New Orleans Advocate, Owens had been in a mental hospital in Alexandria and was discharged just days before the murder.