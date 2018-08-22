NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A man and a woman were shot and killed on Wednesday, police said.

The victims have been identified as 45-year-old Natacha Rodriguez-Cruz and her husband, 41-year-old Marcos Vasquez, PIO Kelly King said.

Around 4 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500th block of Ashton Green Boulevard. Arriving officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m. The incident appears to be domestic-related and the public is not in danger, Kelly added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC