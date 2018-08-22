Newport News Police are on the scene of a shooting that killed a man and a woman on Wednesday.

Around 4 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500th block of Ashton Green Boulevard. Once on the scene, officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m.

Police are still investigating, no further information has been released.

