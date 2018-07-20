TEMPLE, TEXAS — At least 150 homes are threatened by a fire that started in West Temple.

The fire has already burned more than 300 acres and forced the evacuation of the Windmill Farms neighborhood. FM 2483 was shut down Friday afternoon.

According to officials on the scene, the fire was spreading north in the direction of High Point Elementary School.

Authorities were not letting anyone further than the intersection of Orion Dr. and Sugar Brook Dr.

Plane crews have dropped fire retardant on the flames and plan to make a second drop.

This story will be updated.

