MANTEO, N.C. — A 61-year-old Oak Hills, Virginia man died in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Hatteras National Seashore near Hatteras Village, North Carolina, Sunday evening.

An official from the North Carolina National Park Service said Dare County Dispatch received a 911 call at 5:25 p.m. A bystander observed the swimmer in apparent distress and attempted to rescue him.

The bystander brought the man closer to shore where he was met by National Park Service Rangers, Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue, Dare County Emergency Medical Services and Dare County Sheriff Officers. They initiated CPR efforts but were unsuccessful.

“Our staff offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac. “We urge all visitors to be very careful when swimming in the Atlantic Ocean, especially with the approaching storm. Additionally we would like to thank the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad for their swift response.”

The cause of death is being investigated by the medical examiner.

Officials say there was a high risk of rip currents in the forecast, Sunday. A high risk of rip currents means that “wind and/or wave conditions support dangerous rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.”

This is the second water-related fatality off Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year. There were five fatalities in 2018, seven in 2017, and eight in 2016.