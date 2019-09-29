NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Officials with the National Park Service say a 75-year-old New York man died Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

National Park Service Rangers, Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue and Dare County Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident after 911 received the call at 2:50 p.m.

The man's companion swimmer said he became unconscious while attempting to escape a rip current. The man was not using a floatation device.

The companion swimmer pulled the man from the ocean with the help of two bystanders.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.

This is the third water-related fatality off Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year. There were five fatalities in 2018, seven in 2017, and eight in 2016.