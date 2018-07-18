RALEIGH, NC - The autopsy of Mariah Woods, the 3-year-old girl whose body was found in a Pender County creek, has been released.

Her mother's boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, is facing first-degree murder and felony child abuse charges in relation to her death.

According to the autopsy, Ward's body was wrapped in trash bags that were tied around her neck and put into a zippered couch cushion with solid cement inside.

There was no evidence the 3-year-old had been sexually assaulted.

She did have bruises and cuts on her face.

Her cause of death, as previously reported, was chloroform toxicity.

Woods went missing in November, leading to a massive search for the girl.

Kimrey, 32, called 911 around 6 a.m. on Nov. 27 saying Woods was last seen the previous night in her bed. An Amber Alert was sent out for Woods.

Her body was found a few days later in Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County. In January, Kimrey was charged with her murder.

The state is seeking the death penalty for Kimrey. Wood's mother hasn't been charged.

