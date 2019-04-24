GREENBELT, Md. — Federal prosecutors said Coast Guard Lt. Christopher P. Hasson planned to kill two Supreme Court justices, browsing firearms websites minutes after trying to find the justices’ home addresses online.

The new revelations are disclosed in the latest court filings for Hasson’s case, adding to a hit list that included national television news anchors and high-profile Democratic politicians.

Prosecutors said late Tuesday the Silver Spring resident should remain behind bars, because of an extreme risk he poses to the community.

Hasson’s defense attorney will argue Thursday afternoon the Marine Corps veteran should be released pending trial, because the government does not plan to bring any charges linked to domestic terrorism.

In addition to the two Supreme Court justices, assistant U.S. attorneys said Hasson targeted two social media executives. Prosecutors did not disclose the names of the justices, the social media companies, or the executives Hasson allegedly targeted.

Prosecutors previously called the Silver Spring resident a 'domestic terrorist' and said he intended to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country. Investigators said he was stockpiling weapons and keeping a list of prominent citizens.

The new court filing also states "on November 30, 2017, the defendant ran an online search for, 'please god let there be a race war.'" An ATF agent also said Hasson successfully assembled and test fired an illegally manufactured weapon silencer.

Internet searches ran the gamut of disturbing subjects, authorities said. Hasson previously searched for the best weapons to kill African-Americans, using a racial expletive in the search terms. He also looked for information online to find out if Supreme Court justices have security protection.