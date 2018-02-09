PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A man wanted in Maryland for a homicide investigation was arrested after a multi-city car chase before crashing in the Portsmouth downtown tunnel on Sunday.

Virginia State Police Communications Center received a 'Be on the Lookout' from the Prince George's County Police Department in Maryland of a person of interest wanted in a homicide investigation. police thought the suspect was traveling through Virginia in a 2014 gold Kia Spectra 4-door sedan.

Shortly after the 'Be on the Lookout' was released, the suspect was spotted on Route 58 in Suffolk. Police tried to perform a traffic stop, but the suspect didn't comply.

The suspect fled police which started a car chase through Suffolk and Portsmouth.

The chase ended after the suspect crashed in the downtown tunnel. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the suspect is in state police custody and will be transferred back to Prince George's County, Maryland. Virginia State Police are in the process of obtaining warrants for the pursuit and traffic crash.

No further information has been released at this time.

