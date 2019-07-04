ANNAPOLIS, Md. — UPDATE: Michael Busch, the longest-serving Maryland House speaker in the state's history, has died at 72, aide says.

Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement today House Speaker Michael Busch:



"This is a profoundly sad day for Maryland. Mike Busch was a giant in our government—the longest serving Speaker in our state’s history. He cared deeply about improving the lives of Marylanders, and his legacy is evident in his many legislative achievements.

“Speaker Busch and I came from different sides of the aisle, but we often came together in the best interests of the people of Maryland. He served with the decency and good nature of a teacher, a coach, and a family man. I was honored to know him and to work closely with him.

“On behalf of all Marylanders, the First Lady and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Speaker’s wife, Cindy, their daughters, Erin and Megan, and all of his colleagues. He was raised in Annapolis, he represented Annapolis, and he will forever be remembered here.”

Effective immediately, Maryland flags will fly at half-staff in honor of Speaker Busch’s distinguished life and legacy until sunset on the day of interment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The health of Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch appears to be taking a turn for the worse.

Busch announced last week that he had pneumonia. Alexandra Hughes, Busch's chief of staff, said in a statement Sunday that Busch's "breathing had taken a significant turn for the worse."

She said Busch made the decision to use a ventilator to help his breathing. She added that "his condition has worsened over the past few hours."

Busch said he developed a case of pneumonia after a follow-up health procedure to his 2017 liver transplant.

In addition to a liver transplant in 2017, the 72-year-old speaker had bypass surgery last year. He's the longest serving House speaker in the state's history.