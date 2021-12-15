‘If I could trade places with him I would’ | Mother wraps arms around two young sons during Mayfield tornado. One didn’t survive.

3-year-old Jha’lil died after the house crashed on top of him.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Among the many people who died during the tornado outbreak in Kentucky was a beloved toddler.

Huda Alubahi was holding a tight grip around her 3-year-old son Jha’lil Dunbar and one-year-old boy Julius Dunbar when the tornado ripped through their home on North 5th Street in Mayfield on Friday night.

They were hiding in the bathroom when the entire house collapsed on top of them.

“I really thought all three of us were going to die that night,” Alubahi said.

Alubahi suffered internal bleeding and a skull fracture after a sink fell on her head. Her one-year-old child was pulled out by neighbors with not a single scratch on him.

She and her family have been returning to the destroyed home to dig through the rubble and salvage belongings.

“It’s defeating to look at and I don't really like to come back here much,” she said. “If I could trade places with him I would.”

Huda Alubahi returns to her devastated home in Mayfield after the tornado killed her 3 y/o son Jha’lil. She had him and her 1 y/o son in her arms in the bathroom when the house crashed on top of them. Her other son was with her today. Not one scratch on him. @wusa9 @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/lH4KV5XYB6 — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) December 15, 2021

Even though Jha’lil was young in age, his loss has left a big impact to people who helped take care of him.

Jha’lil was attending Little Angels Child Care in Mayfield up until his death. Owner Marley Doran described him as a fun and loving child.

“He was full of life, silly, very loving and he loved to be cuddled,” Doran said. “He brought the room to life.”

“He didn't have a best friend because everyone was his best friend, and I love that the most because he wanted to make sure to include everybody,” teacher McKayla Sumnick added.

PHOTOS | 3-year-old Jha'lil killed in Mayfield tornadoes 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Amanda Jones of Mother Goose Learning Center took care of him for the first two years of his life. She not only lost him but former teacher Pam Glibert.

“My husband asked me what I wanted for Christmas and I just said I want to go back to Friday and do it all over again” Jones said. “I want to say I love them and say sorry for things I said or did that wasn't full of love.”

Both centers are hoping to create a scholarship fund in honor of Jha’lil.

The family has shared a GoFundMe for donations. To learn how to help, click on this link.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.