(WVEC) -- Some brides just want there wedding day to be practically perfect, and sometimes the pressure and demand for perfection turn her into a Bridezilla!

WE tv is bringing back Bridezillas for the 12th season, and they are looking for brides. Doron Ofir Casting cordially invites future brides with an undeniable vision to apply.

The show is looking for anyone with a wedding planned for August through December.

The application is full of questions like, "Who has given you the most stress and why?" "Tell us why your wedding is turning you into Bridezilla. Give Examples" and "Define your personality while wedding planning."

To apply to become a Bridezilla, click here.

