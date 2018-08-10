WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — A new pizza place has opened at Merchants Square in Williamsburg.

On Monday, a ribbon cutting was held at the brand new Mellow Mushroom that has "out of this world pizza." The restaurant is located at 110 S. Henry Street Suite A.

Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta in 1974. Each franchise is locally owned and operated to provide a unique feel focused around great customer service and high-quality food.

The pizza place has a second location in the region on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

