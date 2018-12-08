WASHINGTON -- Metro closed down a gate at the Vienna station to the general public on Sunday for the "Unite the Right 2" rally participants to have police-escorted access onto a train car, drawing anger from Metro's union, saying they were lied to.

A few weeks ago, Metro Board Chair Jack Evans said the agency was considering having special trains or cars to separate white nationalists from the public.

After union workers and Metro riders began to react to the controversial idea, Metro said in a statement that they would not offer separate trains for the rally.

RELATED: Metro will not offer separate trains for the Unite the Right rally

Metro's largest union, ATU Local 689, called out Metro on Twitter saying the agency lied to riders and the public with the decision to close down the gates to the general public after the agency had said that they would not offer separate trains for the rally.

The union said Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld lied to the public "when the truth was more convenient."

The north entrance of the station was closed to the public and the gates were only opened for Unite the Right participants Sunday after noon between approximately 1:20 p.m. and 1:40 p.m.

One of WUSA9's photographers was among those denied access to the station as rally organizer Jason Kessler and his group purchased SmarTrip cards and boarded the train bound for Foggy Bottom.

Many took to Twitter to ask Metro why the decision was made to close the gates.

According to Metro, the gates were temporarily closed for "crowd control."

On Sunday, the Vienna Metro Station gates were closed off to the public around 1: 20 p.m. when Unite the Right participants began arriving at the station.

Metro reopened the gates around 1:40 p.m.

Metro's union also released a statement Sunday evening about the issue:

"Today, the public was lied to by WMATA General Manager Paul Weidefeld the same way he has been lying to this union for the last two years. The special accommodation for a hate rally in Washington D.C. was dishonest, unprecedented, and not a reflection of the principles of ATU Local 689 or "DC Values." We are asking the public to join us in contacting the Northern Virginia Transportation Commision (NVTC), DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to order the Metro Board to fire the general manager immediately."

Faces of DC counter-protesters standing up against hate
01 / 23
02 / 23
Counter-protesters waiting for white nationalists at Foggy Bottom-GWU station.
03 / 23
Many taking part in #ShutItDownDC say they are here to rally for love.
04 / 23
These two from Maryland say they are proud to be a part of this demonstration.
05 / 23
Amelie from Silver Spring, Maryland is here &ldquo;to fight racism.&rdquo;
06 / 23
This father and daughter are from Baltimore. This is their first protest. Dad says it was time to step up. &ldquo;The bumper stickers are no longer enough&rdquo;
07 / 23
This father and daughter are from Baltimore. This is their first protest. Dad says it was time to step up. &ldquo;The bumper stickers are no longer enough&rdquo;
08 / 23
Susan from DC says "if they are here to rally for hate, we are here to rally for love."
09 / 23
Demonstrators opposed to a far-right rally being held near the White House gather August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC, one year after deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.
10 / 23
Demonstrators opposed to a far-right rally being held near the White House gather August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC, one year after deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.
11 / 23
Demonstrators opposed to a far-right rally to be held near the White House gather August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC, one year after deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.
12 / 23
Demonstrators opposed to a far-right rally being held near the White House gather August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC, one year after deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia
13 / 23
&ldquo;Ian&rdquo; and &ldquo;Sam&rdquo; from the Baltimore area are at the Unite the Right counter-protest because &ldquo; it's important not to allow white supremacists and fascists take the streets unchallenged.&rdquo;
14 / 23
This is Jonathan from DC. He's already had a few dozen takers. Said he wants to bring positivity to this divisive day.
15 / 23
Karl and Meagan from Chapel Hill, NC came here to &ldquo;keep up the family tradition of fighting the Nazis since 1941 and making sure we don't make the same mistakes.&rdquo;
16 / 23
Rebecca from DC felt compelled to be here to &ldquo;stand up and say this is not except a bowl to have white supremacist in our city and our country.
17 / 23
Meet Serena of DC, Who is here because she's &ldquo;deeply disturbed by the rise of hate groups and Nazi-white supremacist actions especially since the Trump election.&rdquo;
18 / 23
Counter Protestors with Shut it Down DC speak out against the Unite the Right rally
19 / 23
Counter Protestors speak out against the Unite the Right rally
20 / 23
The Kratovil-Lavelle family from Kent Island, Maryland. Mom Connie gave me permission to use the family's name. Said she's &ldquo;proud to be an American and we need to take back patriotism.&rdquo;
21 / 23
Alan of Springfield, Virginia says he's here to demonstrate against anti-Semitism, homophobia, and anyone who is anti-immigrant.
22 / 23
Anne from DC Is here &ldquo;for Heather (Heyer) and against hate.&rdquo;
23 / 23
Alka of DC message during Unite the Right counter-protests in D.C.
© 2018 WUSA