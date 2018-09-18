CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to organizations aiding in the relief and recovery efforts after Hurricane Florence swept through the Carolinas.

Jordan is sending $1 million to the American Red Cross and another $1 million to the Foundation for the Carolinas Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

Additionally, the Hornets and NBA merchandising partner Fanatics designed special T-shirts featuring the Hornets logo in the middle of both North and South Carolina surrounded by the words "Carolina Strong."

100% of the proceeds from the sales will go to the Foundation for the Carolinas' Hurricane Florence Relief Fund.

The T-shirts are available at HornetsFanShop.com and NBAstore.com for $24.99.

© 2018 WCNC