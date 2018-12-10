As Tropical Storm Michael roared through Virginia's Eastern Shore overnight Thursday, it left a trail of flooded roads, downed trees and power outages.

The main road into Cape Charles was blocked for a time overnight, and first responders were up all night answering calls for numerous downed trees and power lines, along with other emergencies.

“FYI: the only way in and out of Cape Charles is by way of Old Cape Charles Road,” Northampton EMS Director Hollye Bailey Carpenter said in a Facebook post during the storm.

Others reported downed trees and debris everywhere in the area.

Buildings at the former Bayshore Concrete Plant in Cape Charles had their plastic roofs shredded, and a building at the Cape Charles Brewing Company was almost totally destroyed.

Among the hardest hit areas was Cherrystone Family Campground in lower Northampton County, which had extensive damage due to downed trees and is closed until further notice.

The campground issued a mandatory evacuation for all campers after assessing the extensive damage caused by Thursday night's storm.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“There are currently no injuries, but conditions are dangerous and we encourage everyone to use the utmost caution,” the campground staff reported in a Facebook post.

The lack of injuries was good news, despite the physical damage done by Michael.

A deadly tornado ripped through the campground in July 2014, leaving two dead and 36 injured.

A married couple, Lord Balatbat and Lolabeth Ortega, both 38, of Jersey City, New Jersey, died when a tree crashed through their tent during that weather event.

“Winds out there were extreme when the winds became northwest on the backside of the storm. Wind gusts out there were likely in excess of 70 to 75 miles per hour. With that I would expect extensive tree damage and maybe even some structural damage,” said meteorologist Jeff Orrock of the National Weather Service Wakefield office of conditions in the campground area during Michael.

Cherrystone campground owner Chad Ballard said on Friday, "Our dedicated staff is working diligently to answer questions, keep people safe, and return the campground to the Cherrystone everyone knows and loves."

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was closed for nearly 12 hours overnight during the storm, with authorities reporting winds in excess of 70 miles per hour at one point.

At the northern end of the Virginia Eastern Shore, Denise Bowden, spokesperson for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, said damage did not appear to be too bad on the island — lots of broken tree limbs but no major flooding or damage that she was aware of.

Still, areas on the bayside of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, including East Point near Onancock in Accomack County, saw damaging coastal flooding as Tropical Storm Michael passed — the storm surge there reached levels similar to what resulted from Hurricane Sandy in 2012, which residents had not expected nor been prepared for.

An East Point resident in a Facebook post on ESVA’s Emergency Communications Page reported a major storm surge at the mouth of Onancock Creek between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday as southwest winds entered the Chesapeake Bay.

The water level in East Point, thankfully, receded when winds shifted overnight before high tide, resident Curt Smith said later.

Still, the area was left with severe beach erosion and scattered debris, he said.

Additionally, multiple vehicles were reported damaged by flooding in the East Point area.

Broadway Road past East Point remained covered by floodwaters into Friday afternoon.

A Tangier resident reported high water levels on the island overnight Thursday, but the water receded after the wind there shifted around 1:30 a.m., before high tide, sparing many homes from flooding.

A&N Electric Cooperative said in a tweet that as of 7 a.m., about 1,800 on the Eastern Shore of Virginia remained without power and crews were working to restore electricity to the area.

By 10:30 a.m., the number of customers without electricity had dropped to just under 600, as crews continued to work to restore power.

More than 4,000 were left without power during the height of the storm.

The cooperative began receiving outage calls from members at about 11 p.m. Thursday night, Jay Diem, communication specialist at ANEC, said in a release.

High winds associated with the storm caused trees and limbs to fall and damage power lines. Crews dealt with numerous fallen trees and limbs, which blocked roadways, broke nearly a dozen poles and pinned power lines.

“Blocked roadways and the number of broken poles have been the biggest hurdles in responding to these outages,” said Kelvin Pettit, ANEC Vice President of Operations, on Friday.”

During a Friday news conference, Gov. Ralph Northam said the state wasn't caught off guard by the storm and there was plenty of warning.

"As we've said before, we prepare for the worst and hope for the best; but as I said in my comments, as we've seen over history, these storms, they're unpredictable, and we take every measure that we can — use every resource that we can. That's why I declared a state of emergency," Northam said.

Northam stressed that Virginians need to heed warnings and take first responders' safety into account, as well.

© Delmarvanow.com