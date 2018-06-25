NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Hampton man, Michael Vick's father, pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring with others to distribute over 100 grams of heroin.

According to court documents, 56-year-old was part of the Williams Joe drug trafficking organization. Boddie worked with William Joe to arrange heroin deals and would conduct sales on Joe's behalf.

Boddie pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and he pleaded guilty to distribution of more than 100 grams of heroin. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, and he could face up to a maximum of 40 years in prison.

He will be sentenced on October 17.

