MIDDLESEX, Va. (WVEC) — Deputies from the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kaylee Rose Miller was last seen on August 30. She is considered a runaway and is possibly in the Toano or Williamsburg area with her boyfriend.

She is about 5'3" tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Kaylee could be is asked to contact officials at (804) 758-2779.

