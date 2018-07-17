Don't even try to get Mike Tomlin to talk about the past or the future. He is a man of the present. For instance we asked about how the Steelers were going to recover from being bounced in their first game of the playoffs last year. His response, "I never carry the bags from seasons past. It's a waste of time to be quite honest with you."

He also told us, "We accomplished a lot last year. Not as much as we would have liked. We wanted to be world champs. We weren't. But, we wipe the slate clean."

The Peninsula native is starting his 12th season as the Steelers head coach. About the his present gig he says, "The great thing about the job I hold is it's a destination job. I haven't spent one day since I had this job thinking about or looking for the next challenge."

